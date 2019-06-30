Distinguished Young Women winner talks about her experience

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year’s Distinguished Young Women competition has come to an end. Dora Guo of Illinois was named this year’s winner.

Guo tells News 5 she wants to use this platform to send a message to younger girls to always be true to yourself.

“There’s a way for you to be successful in the way that is most authentic to you. I don’t feel like I have to be any less weird or geeky to be this representative. I think that means a lot to show everybody that,” Guo said.

For the past two weeks, the young women from around the country have been competing, but also exploring our community. They participated in both oyster and rib eating competitions but also performed for patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

“It really strengthened my love program and makes me wish that I can show as many other women this opportunity,” said Guo. Her new title gives her to opportunity to do just that.