Distinguished Young Women contestants perform for child patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Young women from all 50 states are in Mobile for the next two weeks as they compete in the Distinguished Young Women competition.

On Wednesday morning the contestants performed for patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

” I think just seeing the smiles on their faces and just trying to make these kids laugh is a big part of this program, just being able to inspire people around us is just what we’re here to do,” said Mina Liang, a contestant from Massachusetts.

The Distinguished Young Women National Finals are on June 29.