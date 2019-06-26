Distinguished Young Women compete in Saucy Q rib-eating contest

Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a messy showdown for the Distinguished Young Women Wednesday.

The 50 girls competing in the 2019 national competition packed into Saucy Q’s in Downtown Mobile for the annual rib-eating contest.

Six girls competed to clean their plate the fastest.

The winner of this year’s contest was New York’s Alison Parish.

“My strategy was to graze through it and I think it did pay off. I do love ribs. I was expecting more, but this was good,” said Parish.

Saucy Q’s then gave a BBQ lunch buffet to all the contestants.

