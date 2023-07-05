MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile City Council members wished to not adopt the city’s agenda during Wednesday’s council meeting, making the meeting last a total of five minutes. A dispute about the transfer of Ladd Peebles Stadium between the city to the Mobile County School System caused the council members to step out.

Council President C.J. Small and Council members William Carroll and Cory Penn stepped out of the meeting Wednesday morning.

WKRG News 5 received a stadium from the Mobile City Council that said:

Council President Small, Councilmembers Carroll and Penn dissent on agenda items pertaining to the City of Mobile’s sale of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in its present form. They hold the view that the existing lease agreement fails to garner adequate support to preserve the community’s cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium’s economic significance. Mobile City Council

According to Mobile County School Board Member Dr. Reginald Crenshaw, the issue of seating being removed from the stadium is the topic of controversy that may have caused the councilmen to walk out.

“It’s about the capacity for the HBCU games and they’re saying that the North-South stands are needed to accommodate, I don’t know, the bands or students or whatever, that I understand,” explained Crenshaw. “And that’s the concern. Then we could have that done with the possibility of the school system buying big covers them in high school games, we’re going to look so empty, and just pull covers off when we got HBCU games. So, you know, we can make it work.”

While the city council approved the city negotiating a deal, they still have to approve the final terms of the deal.

Crenshaw hopes the transfer between them and the city will be completed within 30 days.

We reached out to the three council members who stepped out, and one of them wished to not comment, and we have not heard back from the other two.