Dispute over dice turns deadly at Metro Jail

Brian Pierson charged with manslaughter after altercation in Metro Jail with inmate Joaquin Jones

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An altercation over dice in the Metro Jail led to one inmate death and another charged with manslaughter, according to a Tuesday news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, inmate Joaquin Jones was “discovered not breathing in his cell” at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Jones was in an “altercation” with another inmate, Brian Pierson over dice from a Monopoly game. Witnesses to the altercation said Jones was angry with Pierson and “continued to provoke the fight.”

Joaquin Jones died after an altercation in the Metro Jail

The Sheriff’s office said video confirms witness statements. Pierson will be charged with manslaughter, according to the release.