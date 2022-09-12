MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said officers responded to Williamson High School on Monday about a disorderly complaint involving students. Police said two were detained.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. Police said they would provide additional information.

