Disney store at Target launches online and in 25 Target stores nationwide, including Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Disney store inside Target launched online and in 25 stores nationwide Friday, including inside the Target on Schillinger Road in Mobile.

Guests can now shop from an assortment of more 450 Disney items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations, says the company.

The Disney store at Target locations are a Target-operated, branded “shop-in-shop” layout with an average of 750 square feet, strategically located inside Target stores adjacent to kids clothing and toys. Additional locations will be added to more Target stores over the next year to expand the Disney store retail footprint and meet Disney fans when and where they want to shop.

The store and online experience also feature newly unveiled Disney merchandise from Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, marking the first-ever simultaneous global product rollout for two entertainment juggernauts.

Target will offer more than 100 exclusive products from these highly anticipated theatrical releases as well as The Mandalorian – landing on Disney+ November 12, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – the game which releases November 15.

“We’ve brought the magic of Disney to Target, bringing together great merchandise amidst an experience that’s truly immersive and unique,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Guests will be able to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love in a meaningful way while accessing the latest and greatest Disney products, including items previously only available at Disney retail locations.”

“We are delighted to further extend the magic of the Disney store through this revolutionary collaboration with Target,” said Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialization. “Our fans are always looking for fun and unique ways to connect authentically with Disney’s iconic characters and stories. Now that an enhanced Disney product assortment is available at Target – including new merchandise from Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – I know fans are eager to discover and explore everything this collaboration has to offer.”

Guests can take advantage of all of the benefits of shopping at Target when they purchase items from Disney store at Target, whether online or in stores. Guests can purchase Disney products with 5% off using their Target REDcard and can take advantage of convenient pickup and delivery options, including same-day pickup, same-day delivery, and free two-day shipping.

Store List

Disney store at Target is now open in the following 25 Target stores: