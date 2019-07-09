DISL continues to monitor water conditions as MS coastal beaches remain closed

UPDATE 11:50 AM A spokesperson with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab says researchers went out on the water early Tuesday morning to collect samples

At this time, there is no new information to share on the blue-green algae concerns.



Dr. Alison Robertson’s lab collected water samples from nearshore and offshore locations along the Mississippi and Alabama coastlines. A variety of tests are being performed to examine the species of algae present, potential toxins being produced, and related impacts and movement of the blooms. These analyses take several days to ensure high quality and reproducible results. Some data may be available by the end of the week, but in the meantime, sampling continues.



Dr. Brian Dzwonkowski, who focuses on physical oceanography, has responded to your questions on the possibility of tropical development. He said with the projected path from the east to the west, the storm would likely push the blue-green algae away from our waters.



Please do remember this is a freshwater algae. The recorded presence of this algae doesn’t necessarily mean that it is producing the harmful toxins at levels that would cause human health concerns. It is very important that the samples are handled carefully and testing is done thoroughly to avoid misreporting. Angela Levins DISL PR

ORIGINAL STORY: DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Scientists with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab continue to monitor water conditions as a toxic algae bloom drifts closer to Alabama from Mississippi. Today, for the second day in a row, researchers will hit the water to gather samples. They’ll monitor conditions to see if what’s known as a harmful algae bloom is in the area.

The bloom can create a toxin that’s harmful to people and pets. The threat of the algae has already closed all Mississippi Beaches. According to the Associated Press:

The communications director for the tourism agency Coastal Mississippi, Erin Rosetti, says Monday she’s seeing fewer people hanging out on sand beaches.

They say it will be weeks before financial information shows whether these coastline closures are having an impact on the local economy. Yesterday I went to Pascagoula’s Beach Park and saw fishermen still reeling in a catch but no one’s eager to eat it.