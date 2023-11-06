UPDATE (11:24 a.m.): The Archdiocese of Mobile has released a statement regarding Alex Crow’s return.

The Archdiocese of Mobile is relieved to learn that Alex Crow and the young woman with whom he left the country after abandoning his parish may have returned home to the Mobile area. While Crow has not contacted the Archdiocese, numerous individuals and media reports have indicated their return. The Archdiocese would like to remind everyone that Alex Crow has been removed from ministry and his priestly faculties are suspended. Therefore, Crow is not to exercise any ministry as a priest, or present himself as a priest. He is not allowed to celebrate Mass, visit school grounds, or lead any church ministries. If anyone is aware of Crow doing so, they are encouraged to contact the Archdiocese immediately at 251-434-1587.

While Crow’s behavior has been scandalous, the Archdiocese does not have any information to indicate that Crow has committed any crime. To the extent law enforcement is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Crow’s behavior, the Archdiocese will continue to cooperate fully. If law enforcement has closed their investigation of Crow, the Archdiocese thanks them for their thorough and thoughtful attention to this matter. Crow’s sudden departure created scandal, hurt, and confusion within the Archdiocese. We continue to pray for God’s grace to bring healing to this situation for everyone.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A disgraced priest who ran off to Italy with a teenage girl nearly four months ago is back in Mobile County, according to the attorney for the girl’s parents.

Alex Crow is accused of grooming a 2023 McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate and taking her to Italy with him. Before leaving the country, Crow wrote a letter and left it with the Archdiocese saying he would never return to America.

On Aug. 14, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office provided a note to WKRG News 5 that offered insight into Crow’s thoughts before leaving the country. MCSO also released a Valentine’s letter from Crow to the former McGill student.

