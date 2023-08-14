MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A letter signed by disgraced Mobile priest Alex Crow and provided to WKRG News 5 by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office offers insight into Crow’s thoughts before leaving the county with a former McGill-Toolin High School student.

There is an investigation into what type of relationship Crow had with the woman before the two left for Italy. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says the relationship did appear to be inappropriate and he believes Crow groomed the young woman. She recently graduated from McGill-Toolen. The school posted to Facebook saying Crow sat in on classes and took confessions there in 2021.

The woman’s name was redacted by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The “Mary” Crow refers to in the first paragraph of the letter appears to be the Virgin Mary.

Dear Joshua, Mary said that you were the one who should be entrusted with this letter. She said She loves you very much and that you are trustworthy. I agree with Her. What I am going to write is what She told me to write. It will be hard for you to understand what I am doing, but do not worry. It will make sense one day.” Jesus has told me that He wants me to leave, therefore I am not going to return from this trip. I do this with a heavy heart. It is hard to suddenly leave everything behind, but this is what He is demanding and I cannot deny Him.” Let me be very clear. I am not leaving the priesthood. I will never forsake my sacred duties. The priesthood is the greatest gift Jesus has ever given me, and I will treasure this gift forever. That said, it is His priesthood, not my priesthood, and He can do with me as He pleases. I regularly tell Him: “Jesus, help me do Your Will. Nothing more. Nothing less.” He has heard this prayer, and He is asking everything from me. Let His Will be done. [Name redacted] has been told to come with me. We know how this looks, but we are doing what we are told. Do not worry about defending us. This is hard for her too, but she knows she will always be safe if she does Jesus’ Will. We will always be thinking and praying for all of you, especially our families and friends. Please pray for us, too. We need it. In Christ, Rev. Alexander Crow. Letter provided by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday, the family canceled a news conference minutes before it was set to begin. At the time, their attorney would only tell us that the family is extremely fearful for their daughter’s safety.