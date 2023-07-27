MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former priest for the Archdiocese of Mobile who took a trip to Europe with an 18-year-old girl was a ‘spiritual leader’ at McGill-Toolen High School at the same time the girl was studying there.

The girl, who graduated from McGill-Toolen in May of 2023, left with Alex Crow on a trip out of the United States. The Archdiocese accused Crow of ‘abandoning his assignment,’ which was at the Corpus Christi Parish in Mobile. He led a sermon just days before the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office was notified by the archbishop of his disappearance and behavior.

“We are still in a fact investigating space. We don’t have very much information. All we have is a report that it occurred,” Jennifer Susman, Chief of Mobile County’s District Attorney’s Office, said.

The Archdiocese of Mobile said Crow exhibited “behavior that was totally unbecoming of a priest.” Those behaviors led to Crow’s dismissal from the ministry. The Archdiocese banned Crow from exercising ministry as a priest, calling himself a priest and dressing as a priest.

Crow is from Semmes. St. Ignatius was his home parish. Crow was ordained as a priest of the Archdiocese of Mobile on June 5, 2021, 10 years after he graduated from McGill-Toolen in 2011.

Susman said it is too early in the investigation to offer any more facts.