MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 18-year-old girl who took a trip to Europe with a Mobile Priest has been found in Italy by her family today, according to Mobile County Sherriff Paul Burch. Her family said that she went to Europe of her own free will.

“Our biggest concern was number one that she went there on her own doing and to make sure she is safe and in good condition,” Burch said.

Burch told WKRG that when she was found it was apparent that there were no intimate relations occurring between the two.

“It was fairly obvious that they were staying in two separate bedrooms in an Airbnb type of situation,” Burch said.

The 18-year-old girl is a 2023 graduate from McGill-Toolen High School where Crow had previously visited theology classes, heard confessions and celebrated one mass.

Administrators at McGill posted on Facebook today saying that Crow was never employed by the school, but they are stunned to hear the recent news.

“We do know that he did play some kind of role to interact with the youth at McGill and some of these relationships did develop while he was in that role… we just don’t know exactly if that was a full-time position or volunteer. We are trying to clarify that,” Burch said.

Before becoming a priest, Crow had studied in Rome with a concentration in demonology and exorcism.

At the moment there is no criminal investigation. The DA’s office told WKRG that there are no new updates.

Crow was previously assigned to Corpus Christi Parish; they posted this statement today on Facebook:

“This has been an emotional and trying week for our parish. In light of this unexpected change, it is understandable that there are a lot of questions and concerns.”

We asked the Archdiocese today what the future of Crow’s ministry could look like, we are still waiting on a response.