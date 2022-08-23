MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners has voted to issue a $100 million construction bond.

According to MCPSS Director of Communication Rena Philips, officials are discussing whether they want to use the money for school renovations, or on the construction of a new school.

“The school board has not yet picked its slate of projects that it will construct, but I did speak with Mr. Threadgill the Superintendent,” said Philips.

“He says it may possibly be used to build a school in West Mobile to help with the overcrowding there, as well as to do some renovation projects throughout the county.”

Philips states that there has been a population shift to West Mobile.

The President of the MCPSS Board of School Commissioners William Foster agrees. Foster believes a new middle school or high school may assist with overcrowding issues.

“Between the two high schools there are probably 45,000 kids,” said Foster. “If you look at the two middle schools that are out here, there’s about 1,500 in each of the two middle schools.”

However, there are schools throughout the county that could use some improvements.

“We’ve done a lot of renovations and a lot of building since I’ve been on the board,” said Foster. “There’s probably been $220 million at least of building, construction and renovations that has been done during that time. And still, there are needs.”

It is too early to tell where the Superintendent and the board may decide to utilize the funding, however, they’re still in the works of finding out what will benefit the Mobile County Public School System the most.

“We plan to do some major projects, but money doesn’t go as far in this economy as it did back then, fortunately,” said Philips. “We were able to get some good interest rates to take out the bond at this time so this is a good investment for our children and our community. “

No word on when the Superintendent or the MCPSS Board of Commissioners will decide on how to proceed with the construction bond.