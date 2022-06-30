MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is offering discounted rabies shots during the month of July to dogs, cats and ferrets.

The rabies shot will cost $12 per pet and is payable in cash. Here is a list of rabies clinics that are being held:

Date Time Location Address July 8 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mobile County Animal Shelter 7665 Howells Ferry Road July 9 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pet Supplies Plus 803 Hillcrest Road July 16 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. City of Mobile Animal Shelter 855 Owens Street July 23 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. B&B Pet Stop 5035 Cottage Hill Road July 30 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kuddles-N-Kisses Connection 11120 Meadow Lark Road

All of the clinics will be drive-through due to social distancing guidelines.