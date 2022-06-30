MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is offering discounted rabies shots during the month of July to dogs, cats and ferrets.
The rabies shot will cost $12 per pet and is payable in cash. Here is a list of rabies clinics that are being held:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Address
|July 8
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Mobile County Animal Shelter
|7665 Howells Ferry Road
|July 9
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Pet Supplies Plus
|803 Hillcrest Road
|July 16
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|City of Mobile Animal Shelter
|855 Owens Street
|July 23
|1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|B&B Pet Stop
|5035 Cottage Hill Road
|July 30
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Kuddles-N-Kisses Connection
|11120 Meadow Lark Road
All of the clinics will be drive-through due to social distancing guidelines.