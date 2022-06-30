MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is offering discounted rabies shots during the month of July to dogs, cats and ferrets.

The rabies shot will cost $12 per pet and is payable in cash. Here is a list of rabies clinics that are being held:

DateTimeLocationAddress
July 810 a.m. to 12 p.m.Mobile County Animal Shelter7665 Howells Ferry Road
July 910 a.m. to 12 p.m.Pet Supplies Plus803 Hillcrest Road
July 1610 a.m. to 12 p.m.City of Mobile Animal Shelter855 Owens Street
July 231 p.m. to 3 p.m.B&B Pet Stop5035 Cottage Hill Road
July 3010 a.m. to 12 p.m.Kuddles-N-Kisses Connection11120 Meadow Lark Road

All of the clinics will be drive-through due to social distancing guidelines.