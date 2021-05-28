Disappointed students after vandals damage greenhouse project

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The sheriff’s office has identified the three people they say broke into a school this week, causing damage to the greenhouse.

The sheriff’s office says the three broke into Mary G. Montgomery High School, eventually damaging the greenhouse.

“For someone to do that, it really just irks,” said Andrew Tart, a student at MGM.

Disappointment, as the project Tart and his classmates worked hard on this past year, damaged.

“I don’t know why someone would do that after all the hard work we did this year making sure they were upright, I don’t know why someone would do that,” said Tart.

We did a story on the greenhouse project at MGM last month, and how the students were learning life skills while in class. Students plant flowers, vegetables, and plants throughout the year and sell them to the public.

“Most of my school day I spend out in those greenhouses making sure they look right for the customers,” said Tart.

The damage, mostly from a fire extinguisher, the sheriff’s office says the three sprayed it on most of the plants.

Some of the plants have died, and there is a white residue from the fire extinguisher on the mats in the greenhouse.

“This has been a very positive program, is a very positive program for Mary Montgomery students and students of the area. To have someone come in, really is not fair. All of the work they put in, for the students and the staff members to create such an amazing program, for someone to come in for basically no reason, is disappointing,” said Andy Gatewood, the Director of Safety and Security for the Mobile County Public School System.

One of the three has been identified and arrested, 22-year-old Druid Quinley, he’s charged with Burglary 3rd. A 13-year-old has also been arrested, but not identified as they are a juvenile. The sheriff’s office is still looking for the other juvenile, a 17-year-old.

Druid Quinley, courtesy: Mobile County Metro Jail

Someone who claims to be Quinley has been commenting on the Sheriff’s Facebook post about the incident, saying they did it because they were “bored,” and that they did not mean to hurt the plants.

“That will be used in court,” said Captain Paul Burch, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Tart says he’s proud of the work they do in the greenhouse and plans on helping his teacher with the cleanup.

“I’ll have to get in touch with her and figure out a way to get it in shape before the school year starts,” said Tart.

The sheriff’s office believes the three are also responsible for breaking into Blount High School, and stealing a number of items there. They will be charged with burglary for that as well.