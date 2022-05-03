UPDATE (6:45 P.M.) — Kobe is found! A viewer reached out to WKRG News 5 after our story aired Tuesday evening. We connected that person with Kobe’s owner, who then updated her Facebook post to share the good news.

Thank you to everyone who shared this story to help find her.

WILMER, Ala (WKRG) — Savannah Halcomb is begging the public to be on the lookout for her missing emotional support dog, Kobe. Kobe jumped over her fence in the Wilmer Community behind Rocky’s Pharmacy last night. Kobe is a pit bull with some brindle coloring.

Kobe is a constant companion to Halcomb. Her legs are weak, and her left arm doesn’t work. He even opens doors for Halcomb to help her. He is with her 24/7 and keeps her safe since she is mostly homebound. Please contact WKRG at (251)479-5555 if you have any information.