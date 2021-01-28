Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru opens Friday at Hank Aaron Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hank Aaron Stadium is set to host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. For three weekends only, guests will have the opportunity to embark on a Jurassic journey featuring life-sized moving and roaring dinosaurs.

The entire family can witness a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Velociraptor, and more – all from the comfort and safety of their vehicle. In addition to seeing gigantic dinosaurs, guests will have the option to follow along on a guided audio tour, take a free adventure photo, and meet the newest baby dinosaurs.

The event runs Thursdays through Sundays from Jan. 29 to Feb. 14. All vehicles will follow the same one-way road through the stadium. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to 8 people with the option to purchase an Ultimate Adventure toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite. Click here to buy tickets.