Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru opens Friday at Hank Aaron Stadium

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hank Aaron Stadium is set to host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. For three weekends only, guests will have the opportunity to embark on a Jurassic journey featuring life-sized moving and roaring dinosaurs.

The entire family can witness a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Velociraptor, and more – all from the comfort and safety of their vehicle. In addition to seeing gigantic dinosaurs, guests will have the option to follow along on a guided audio tour, take a free adventure photo, and meet the newest baby dinosaurs.

The event runs Thursdays through Sundays from Jan. 29 to Feb. 14. All vehicles will follow the same one-way road through the stadium. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to 8 people with the option to purchase an Ultimate Adventure toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite. Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories