MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen model showcase, “Rock the Runway,” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Dillard’s in the Shoppes at Bel Air.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at the mall’s entrance to Dillard’s. The business will provide all participating models with makeup and outfits.

EVENT LOCATION:

Attendees will see 20 young women selected from local high schools across the Mobile area. Each participant has been assigned a fashion coach to help them prepare for the event.

Participants can express their ideas about preventing all kinds of violence including suicide.

“We believe in the power of our youth to inspire change and promote a future filled with love and respect for life,” City of Mobile Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones said. “My hope is that we will walk away from this experience encouraged and further committed to uplifting and supporting one another.”

The fashion show is presented by the City of Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention and Breakthrough Teens programs.

The theme of the fashion show is “Rockin’ Style and Love for Live.” Details of each participant’s outfit will be announced during the event.

Those who attend will receive a special Dillard’s promotion. The event is free of charge and open to all fashionistas and supporters of youth violence prevention.

“We are rolling out the red carpet,” Dillard’s store manager Justin Dubyak said. “Please come out to support this wonderful program and enjoy the show.”

