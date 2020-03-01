Diesel truck wreck blocks traffic on Cottage Hill Road

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving a tanker truck carrying about 9,000 gallons of diesel fuel has blocked Cottage Hill Road near Demotropolis Road in Mobile.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the accident happened near Big Time Diner at 4936 Cottage Hill Road. HazMat teams are on scene, and truck is currently leaking onto the roadways. About 800 gallons of fuel has spilled onto the roadway. All traffic is blocked off.

