THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Diamond Championship Wrestling will host a grand opening ceremony for the “Bullet” Bob Armstrong Memorial Arena on Jan. 27 in Theodore.

The arena on Highway 90 is dedicated to wrestling icon Bob Armstrong, who died in 2020, and will host the kickoff matches for the King and Queen of Diamonds Tournament.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a TV taping for DCW’s Synergy television show.

“It is an absolute honor to have our new home named after the patriarch of the legendary Armstrong family,” DCW Owner Brent Ladnier said. “Professional wrestling would not be what it is today without The Bullet and his amazingly talented family.”

“Bullet” Bob Armstrong wrestled for Southeastern Championship Wrestling from 1978-1989.

SCW eventually evolved into Continental Championship Wrestling, and its shows ran along the Gulf Coast every Tuesday on WKRG 5 as “Wrestling Live on Channel 5,” which was broadcast from the late 1950s through the 1980s.

‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong in a television interview after one of his wrestling matches. (Photo courtesy of Diamond Championship Wrestling) ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong’s wrestling shoes. (Photo courtesy of Diamond Championship Wrestling) ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong’s wrestling singlet. (Photo courtesy of Diamond Championship Wrestling) ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong’s wrestling mask. (Photo courtesy of Diamond Championship Wrestling)

Armstrong wrestled against Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, AustinIdol, “Cowboy” Bob Kelly, Randy Poffo, who became “Macho Man Randy Savage,” Ron Fuller, Lee Fields, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Michael P.S Hayes, Mike “Hippie” Boyette, Rip Tyler among many others.

“My family is honored to have a Sports Entertainment venue named for our late father Bullet Bob Armstrong,” DCW Executive Producer, former WWE referee and Bob Armstrong’s son Scott said.

“Anyone following our industry knows the impact he made in his career. He was a WWE Hall of Famer, and his career spanned six decades. I know today he’s looking down with a smile on his face!”

Ticket pricing and availability will be announced soon.

DCW’s Facebook page will provide updates.

EDITOR’S NOTE: News 5 has learned the grand opening was moved from its original date Saturday, Jan. 6, to Saturday, Jan. 27.