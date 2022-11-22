MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s oldest and most historic restaurants, The Dew Drop Inn, will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22 following the tragic passing of the owner’s wife Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Robin Hamlin, wife of owner Powell Hamlin died Monday, Nov. 21 at around 3:45 p.m. when she was hit by a car trying to pass Old Shell Road.

The Dew Drop Inn confirmed the news to WKRG News 5 Monday night and made it public in a Facebook post earlier Tuesday morning.

“Those words strung together don’t seem to make any sense,” the post reads. “It doesn’t seem real. We as a family all need time to process and rest. And so, we will be closed today to take it all in.”

The post said further business hours and arrangements will be announced at a later date.

We humbly ask for your love and prayers: prayers for Powell, her sweet daughter Arden, and her incredible family as they navigate this extremely intense and difficult time. We ask that you wrap them in your love and support. And we ask that you hug your family and friends a little bit tighter today and tell them just how much you love them. The Dew Drop Inn