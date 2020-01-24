Development planned next to Dew Drop Inn

Retail and residential mixed-use building is planned for Old Shell Road in Midtown

A “mixed-use” retail and residential building is planned for Old Shell Road in Mobile, next to the Dew Drop Inn. The L-shaped piece of property sits to the west and north of the landmark restaurant.

Hamilton & Company and Crescent Construction and Development will partner to build the 8,250 square foot “The Shoppes at Midtown.”The three story building will feature restaurant and retail space at street level, with upscale lofts on the upper floors.

Groundbreaking could happen by Spring 2021.

