PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police have arrested a man allegedly connected to a July homicide, according to a news release from a city spokesperson.

On July 28, PPD officers responded to the 900 block of Marengo Drive around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Demarcus Benjamin, who had been shot one time.

First responders determined Benjamin was dead on the scene.

It is unknown at this time what the man, who was arrested, is accused of and what he will be charged with.

