UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) Family has identified the victim as William Burton; loved ones called him Willie.

Burton’s stepfather, Charles Carter, received the call about Burton while he was at work.

“They called me to let me know that they think Willie got shot; that he was laying on the ground and they say he was down, he was shot,” Charles Carter said.

Carter says that Burton was well-respected and never caused any problems. He was a father of five children.

“It was tough to make that drive down here when you’re hoping that he’s going to be okay. I was praying that he would just pull through and get through this; that was my hope and plan.

“When I got here, he was trying to hold on and paramedics were doing everything that they can. But he just didn’t make it,” Carter said.

Carter says that Burton was visiting a female friend at the home off Bellingrath.

UPDATE (11:51 a.m.): A witness, who says they saw everything happen but didn’t want to be on camera, says another man walked up and shot the man multiple times and then ran away.

UPDATE (11:09 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed a 35-year-old male has been killed. They are investigating the case as a homicide.

Original Story

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple Mobile Police officers have responded to a home on Bellingrath Road.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene, where witnesses tell us a man was allegedly shot.

The location is on the 5900 block of Bellingrath, near Gulf Coast Funeral Home in Theodore.

We are working to gather more information now. We will update this article when we have that additional information.