MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Plans are put on pause for the proposed Murphy USA gas station that would sit at the entrance of the Oakleigh Garden Historic District on Government Street and Broad Street.

According to the City of Mobile, the developer removed their request Tuesday from the Architectural Review Board Jan. 3. agenda.

If the developer plans to move forward with the proposal, they will have to resubmit their plans to the ARB.

The City of Mobile told News 5 that for the past 50 years, the property has been zoned for commercial use, and a gas station would meet that criterion.

However, because the gas station would fall in a historical district, the city’s Architectural Review Board would have to approve the project including the vision of the physical appearance before the city can grant a building permit.

The Government Street Collaborative met Monday night to begin a petition against the development of the gas station.

They say that even though this delay is a win in their book, they are prepared if the developer moves forward to get the ARB’s approval.

“Everyone of course is excited about the delay, but they are realistic in realizing that this is probably just a delay. It would be a great Christmas present if he were to withdraw completely and change his entire idea of what he wants to do here,” Government Street Collaborative President Bill Boswell said.

Residents of the Oakleigh Garden Historic District say that they hope the property is used for a small boutique, a coffee shop or a restaurant instead.

WKRG reached out to the developer multiple times to learn if they plan to submit a new proposal, but we did not receive a response.