Devastating fire leaves Saraland family homeless

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Saraland family is trying to picking up the pieces after being displaced by a fire that destroyed their home Friday morning.

Michael Rowell, the father of the displaced family, recalls being woken up by the sounds of the fire alarm.

“I heard the smoke alarm going off so when I come out of the bedroom there were flames about 5 or 6 feet across the ceiling coming out of the garage into the kitchen… I started shouting for all the kids to get up and get out of the house,” said Rowell.

The family of nine fled from their home and in the span of 2 minutes, it was completely engulfed in flames.

Rowell, said they lost nearly everything in the fire.

“All of our belongings, there’s nothing left. Maybe a few knick knacks we found but that’s about it. All of our clothes are gone, all of are personal items are gone. We had nothing.”

Victoria Rowell said their children are struggling with the reality that their home is gone.

“I think our kids thought there’s a fire we’d be right back and when we brought them back the next morning and they saw the house it really stuck with them. We cant go back. Our home is just not there anymore,” said Victoria.

Although this family is left with nothing, and in need of everything, Michael and Victoria are in good spirits.

“Were good, were a strong family. We pull together really well. We’ve got a really good support group. Our church family has been great, our community has been great,” said the Rowells.

The Saraland Fire Department are still investigating the cause of this fire.