Joycelyn Davis, who was featured in Africatown Documentary shown at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film festival

AFRICATOWN, Ala. (WKRG) — Africatown is once again receiving national recognition after Netflix released the trailer for “Descendants.”

The new documentary will tell the story of the residents of Africatown, who descend from the last group of African slaves illegally brought to the United States 40 years after slavery was outlawed.

Their story is entangled with the finding of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship which carried their ancestors to Mobile Bay. The finding of the Clotilda sparked several works including a book and Hulu docuseries.

While there is a wealth of work discussing the Clotilda, this will be the first documentary to focus on the descendants of Africatown. The documentary will highlight the history of their ancestors and delve into the modern-day problems faced by the community.

The documentary debuted at the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film festival and will soon be available on Netflix. To view the trailer, click the link here.