Deputy who survived fiery Bayway crash wins $2 million verdict

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury has ruled in favor of Deputy Admire Gant, who was working security behind a road crew in 2018 when an 18-wheeler slammed into his patrol car.

On Friday, “a Mobile County jury returned a $2 million verdict in favor of a sheriff’s deputy who was injured on January 29, 2018, when a tractor-trailer operated by Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc. crashed into the back of his service vehicle at over 60 mph,” according to a press release from Gant’s attorneys with Cunningham Bounds, LLC.

The crash aggravated an existing back condition Deputy Gant had, prompting him to have to undergo multiple epidurals, according to his attorneys.

The deputy originally told us he was able to walk out of his patrol car, and the first thing he did was check on the big rig driver – who was also okay – and the two of them watched the truck explode.

