MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two inmates at the Mobile Metro Jail who were out for their work-release jobs walked away from their jobs and did not return to jail. Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively searching for the two.

James Robinson Elmore was working at Ink Works on Dauphin Island Parkway on June 6 but never returned to the jail. His girlfriend, Mary J. Tomlin, drove him to his job but now she will not answer her phone.

Luella Jane Powell was working at Swiss Cleaners on June 6 when she also did not return to jail. Powell said she was walking across the street to the convenience store to get something to eat but she never returned.

Team Sheriff attempted to make light of the situation on their Facebook page by using hashtags such as #yallbetternotbtogether and #cuzMARYgonnabmad. Deputies asked that if anyone has any information on their whereabouts to call them at (251)574-8633.