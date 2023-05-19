UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): WKRG spoke with Mobile County Sherriff Paul Burch after the standoff in Saraland ended.

Christopher Cavette is currently in custody and being evaluated, according to Burch. Burch said Cavette was “extremely intoxicated” during the hours long standoff.

He says he was firing shots at deputies and officers during the standoff.

Burch said there was a probate pick up order issued for Cavette stemming from a domestic situation. Saraland Police requested the pick up.

“There had been threats to law enforcement, neighbors have complained about him just walking out in the front yard and back yard shooting,” said Burch.

Burch says Cavette has got to be “overcome by the amount of gas that he’s taken in.”

Cavette will “probably be taken to a hospital,” according to Burch.

He will then be taken to jail.

UPDATE (10:10 p.m.): WKRG spoke with a neighbor on scene who told News 5 she heard several gunshots.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is a standoff on Cleveland Road Friday night.

MCSO said a guy barricaded himself in a house and it began at around 8:10 p.m. on May 19.

WKRG has a team on the way to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more details become available.