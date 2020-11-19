Mobile Co. deputies capture suspect wanted in string of commercial thefts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies could be seen at a self-service car wash off Theodore Dawes Road Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested Shannon Jordan, 40, who was spotted driving the vehicle they had known to belong to a suspect wanted in a string of commercial thefts, including building materials from job sites.

Photo from 2018 arrest

MCSO says Jordan, who has an extensive theft and drug arrest history, was particularly wanted for stealing a utility trailer with tools valued just under $10,000.

