Mobile Co. deputies capture suspect wanted in string of commercial thefts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies could be seen at a self-service car wash off Theodore Dawes Road Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested Shannon Jordan, 40, who was spotted driving the vehicle they had known to belong to a suspect wanted in a string of commercial thefts, including building materials from job sites.
MCSO says Jordan, who has an extensive theft and drug arrest history, was particularly wanted for stealing a utility trailer with tools valued just under $10,000.
This is a developing story.
