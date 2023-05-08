MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile County Public Schools, including Semmes Middle School, were placed on secure perimeter Friday after a social media threat was made. We reached out to school and district officials to learn more about school threats, lockdowns and secure perimeters, but finding details proved difficult.

Secure perimeter and a lockdown are not synonymous. When a school is placed on secure perimeter, students are still in class learning and no one can go outside or inside of the building. These are normally used as precautions. Lockdowns are used for situations that pose a real and dangerous threat.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said his deputies and officers with the Semmes Police Department have been called to Semmes Middle School 48 times for service in the past 12 months resulting in two juvenile arrests.

WKRG News 5 reached out to multiple organizations about how many times secure perimeter has been used in schools this year. Here’s what we found:

According to a Mobile County Public School System spokesperson, the school district does not keep a record of how many times schools in the county are placed on secure perimeter. They told WKRG we would have to reach out to all 90 schools individually for that number.

WKRG reached out to several schools in the county and was told to contact the school system.

A spokesperson with Baldwin County Public Schools said they too do not keep a record of how many times schools are placed on secure perimeter. The spokesperson said their schools go on secure perimeter for a multitude of reasons including for medical emergencies. Each school also has a school resource officer, sometimes more than one.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department said compiling a report of how many times their officers were called to schools in their jurisdiction would “take an extensive amount of time.”

A recent report from TDR Technology Solution said school threats in Alabama have cost taxpayers nearly $4 million.