Deputies conduct warrant roundup throughout Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested more than a dozen people during a warrant roundup Thursday morning.
Three teams went out around the county picking up people on drug warrants. Deputies do these types of roundups every few months after narcotics officers spend weeks investigating.
News 5’s Katarina Luketich and photojournalist Jason Garcia rode along with one of the teams.
Their first stop was in Grand Bay where deputies were looking for a woman with active drug warrants. Her husband got physical with one of the deputies and was arrested as well.
“He laid hands on one of the deputies, obstructed their entry into the residence. Therefore he was detained and he resisted and was placed under arrest for obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest,” said Sergeant Jeff Eiland.
News 5 rode along with the team as they picked up people with warrants in the Grand Bay, Bayou la Batre, and Theodore areas.
At one home deputies took the person who answered the door into custody. It wasn’t who they were originally looking for, but he had several warrants out for violating sex offender registration requirements.
Deputies have a message for those with outstanding warrants.
“If you don’t want us knocking on your door before daylight, pull yourself up and verify that you have warrants and turn yourself in. You’ll see a judge the next day and more than likely you’ll get bonded out,” Sgt. Eiland.
The Sheriff’s Office is expected to release names of everyone who was arrested and those they are still looking for late Thursday afternoon.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those arrested:
1. Jack Manche: (3) Felony Sex Offender Violations
2. Jason Rowell: (3) Felony Youthful Offender Violations & (1) Mis. Traffic Violation
3. Nicole Fountain: (1) Felony UPOCS & (2) Mis. UPODP and Marijuana 2nd
4. John Fountain: (2) Mis. Resisting Arrest and Obst. Gov't Operations
5. Jeremy Sanders: (1) Felony Trafficking Meth
6. William Beritech: (1) Felony UPOCS and (2) Mis. Marijuana 2nd and UPODP
7. Michael Lane Jr: (2) Mis Marijuana 2nd and UPODP
8. Nicole Fountain (1) Felony (2) Misd
9. Gary Gurley – (1) Felony (1) Misd
10. Zachary Harvey – (1) Felony
11. Jason Lanier (1) Felony (2) Misd
12. Willaim Marrow (1) Felony
13. Greg Murphy – (1)Felony
14. Hayley Nader – (1) Felony
15. Mark Perry – (1) Felony
16. Chris Sanders (1) Felony
17. Nicholas McLeod (1) Felony
18. Daron Dees – (1) Felony
New Cases:
1. Jonathon P. Eady: (1) Felony (1) Misd Poss of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia S19-12-0357:
2. John Fountain – (1) Felony (1) Misd Obstruct / Resisting
3. Jason Rowell – 4 MISD
4. Jack Manche – 3 Felony/ 1 MISD
5. Michael Baker – (2) Misd Poss/ Para/Mariij 2nd
6. Michael Lane – (1) Misd Marij 2nd
Total Arrests: 24
Total Felony Warrants: 25
Total Misdemeanor Warrants: 23
