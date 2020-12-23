NFL linebacker Mark Barron giving 15 Mobile families $1,000

Denver Broncos linebacker Mark Barron, second from left, joins his new teammates, from left, linebackers Josh Watson, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson in a break from drills during an NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark Barron is partnering with TAP to give away $1,000 to 15 Mobile families in need on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

In a press release, Barron said he felt the need to continue to give to the community by providing relief during difficult times. For the past five years, Barron has hosted a turkey drive for the Mobile community. Given the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had, Barron said he decided to pivot and provide direct support to people in hopes of making their lives a little better.

“It is important to continue to support our communities through directly supporting its residents,” TAP Executive Director Chris Rogers, said. “THE COVID-19 pandemic has made day to day life even more difficult for many. People have lost income and the ability to provide for their families. Mark felt that it was important to give back so that people can give their family a nice Christmas.”

Barron was a two-time All-American at the University of Alabama and a three-time BCS National Champion. He was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Barron has won the NFL Foundation Social Justice Award twice for his work in the community.

