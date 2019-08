MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Fire-Rescue ambulance and Mobile Police responded to Denton Middle School to a report of a student hit by a car in the parking lot.

MFRD says a girl complained of a leg injury after being hit by a car backing up.

When crews arrived on scene, MFRD says the girl showed no sign of an injury, but was assessed by EMS crews. There was no need for transportation.