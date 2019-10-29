Demolition process begins on old Providence Hospital building

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of history in Mobile is coming down. The demolition process on the old Providence Hospital building on Springhill Avenue is underway.

The University of South Alabama has owned the building since the 1980’s. It was used for family clinics, office space, and most notably the V.A. Clinic. Once the V.A. moved out, the building was relatively empty. So, USA Health officials made the decision to tear the building down.

At this point, it’s not clear what will go in its place.

“We currently are the fastest growing health system in the state of Alabama. There’s a lot of options, a lot of things we’re thinking about. Nothing I can speak to yet,” said Sam Dean, Hospital Administrator at University Hospital.

In the meantime, grass will be laid down for a green space once the building is fully demolished.

“We’ll leave the site ready for development. We’re not sure what it will be, but with our growth we do have exciting things ahead. The foundation and everything will be left underground and then the green grass will be above it and it will be nice for people to drive by and see on Springhill,” said Dean.

It’s a move that will save USA Health $1-2 million a year in upkeep costs and will help put USA Health in a position where they will be ready for development when the time comes.

The old Providence Hospital building is historic and work is being done to preserve some of that history. Workers are taking marble down, which will be used in the new trauma center at University Hospital.

Complete demolition on the Providence Hospital is expected to take six months. Residents can expect to see work begin on the exterior of the building in November.

