DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo said as of Monday, July 11, the event will still happen as scheduled, despite the chance of severe weather.

The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team has found a tropical disturbance that is currently sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. There is an area of low pressure sitting in the northern Gulf of Mexico, which has a low chance of turning into a tropical depression or tropical storm. Although the chances of development are low, heavy rain and strong storms are still very likely to make their way to the Gulf Coast.

We are closely keeping an eye on the weather building this week leading up to the 89th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and will continue to do so hourly. As of now the tournament will go on as scheduled and we assure everyone that our anglers as well as our patrons safety is always our main concern. We will update the public on any changes made if we decide to do so and assure everyone that we will have contingencies in place for any and all events surrounding the weekend of the largest deep sea fishing tournament in the world!! Looking forward to seeing everyone at the Rodeo! Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Officials

The Liars Contest is scheduled to be held on July 14, with the 89th ADSFR to be held from July 15 through July 17.

Another event happening on the Gulf Coast has already been postponed. The Blue Marlin Grand Championship was originally scheduled to start on July 14 but is now set to start on Thursday, July 21.