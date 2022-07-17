DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo President Mark Schambeau said the 89th annual tournament is a record year. Not in registered anglers, but in fish caught and vendor sales.

Anglers reeled in more than 1,000 fish each day of the tournament, which means more than 3,000 fish were caught during the event.

Three more large tiger sharks hit the docks Sunday afternoon including a large 550-pound Tiger Shark. This is the first year shark fishing is back as a category. As of Sunday afternoon, the biggest shark caught was a 674.2 pound Tiger Shark.

Schambeau said the rodeo ordered more tournament t-shirts than ever before and sold out of the majority by Sunday afternoon. The final cannon blasts at 5, and that’s when ASDFR staff throw the Schambeau off the docks marking the ending of the tournament.

The award ceremony is set to take place on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in Dauphin Island.