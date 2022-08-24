MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD.

According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who reported he had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and later died. There will be an autopsy performed to “determine the cause of death.”

“Based on evidence gathered, the subject may have acted in self defense during the evidence,” read the release. “Therefore, the case will be presented to a grand jury.”

There are no other details at this time to “protect the integrity of the investigation.” If anyone has any information in regards to this case, you are urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or send an anonymous tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.