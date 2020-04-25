Mobile woman recounts finding dead body of homicide victim Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a man’s body.

38-year-old Joseph Carter’s body was found outside of a home on Wealthy Street in Mobile just before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

News 5 spoke with Gwendolyn Martin who lives across the street from where Carter’s body was found and she says he may have been beaten to death.

Martin says she woke up to a call from her sister telling her she found Carter’s body. She recalled the incident, “I came outside and saw a brick on the ground and it looked like someone had hit him in the head with the brick. It really has shaken up our neighborhood to have something this drastic to happen. Right here in front of our home in our yard.”

Martin says Carter’s body was found outside of a storage unit where he had recently been staying in her sister’s backyard. Whether or not Carter was in fact beaten to death has not been confirmed with Mobile Police, but they are investigating this as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

LATEST STORIES: