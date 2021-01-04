Deadly weekend in Mobile County, three men fall victim

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crime-ridden weekend in Mobile County has left three men dead.

The first weekend of 2021 starting out filled with crime leaving three men dead. Two of those men were shot in a double homicide on Height Street in Mobile on Sunday morning. Those two men have been identified as 30-year-old Shane Dulaney and 45-year-old George Snyder.

The other being the death of 27-year-old Troy Barnhill. Barnhill was found dead by his father Sunday a little after noon in a gruesome scene. This death also bringing to light an unsettling coincidence. The Barnhill family has dealt with this type of tragedy before. Barnhill’s older brother Travis was killed back in 2016. His body was found days later stuffed into a garbage can on a property off of Cemetery Road.

In all three cases no arrests have been made. Police and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward.

