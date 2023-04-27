MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway 45 in north Mobile County has become a dangerous and deadly stretch of road but the Alabama Department of Transportation’s new construction could help the situation.

There have been a number of crashes dating back to 2017 just in the intersection of Highway 45 and Smithtown Road, according to ALDOT. To help prevent these crashes, ALDOT will soon add a bypass lane to that intersection by expanding a portion of Highway 45.

The new lane is projected to help the flow of traffic and reduce rear-end crashes by giving drivers traveling north, a safe way to pass stopped vehicles turning into Smithtown Road.

“It’s known that that has been a troubled area,” said ALDOT spokesman, James Gordon. “A lot of times people may run right into them or may try to get around them and then they cause accidents so, this hopefully will solve that problem and give people that safer option.”

$326,000 was awarded to John G. Walton Construction Company to complete the project. They plan to start on Monday, May 1. It is projected to be completed by this Summer.

Drivers are cautioned to watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits and people working on the road.