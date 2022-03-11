MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday, March 10.

Brandon Davis, 28, was found shot at the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue at about 9:23 p.m. His injuries were considered life-threatening and Davis was rushed to a hospital. Davis later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to a news release from the MPD.

MPD will continue to investigate the homicide. If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the MPD at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip by clicking the link here.

In September of 2021, officers investigated a homicide at the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue after 19-year-old Tyrin Dubose was found shot. Like Davis, Dubose later died at a hospital from his injuries.