MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves.

Thomas is being charged with murder, first degree assault, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.