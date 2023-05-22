The vide above aired during Corey Moorer’s arrested on March 31. A new video will be updated this afternoon.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The case for the deadly Center Street shooting suspect is headed to a grand jury, according to court documents. The shooting happened on March 29.

Corey Moorer was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle on March 31. 19-year-old Rodrick Woods II was found dead on scene.

According to court documents, Moorer appeared in court Monday and the court found probable cause in the shooting. Moorer was also ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family.