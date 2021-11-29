Deadly car-to-car shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman is dead after a gunfire erupted between two cars near Catholic Cemetery in Mobile.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Mobile Police responded to University Hospital, where two women, both shot, had recently arrived.

Police determined the two women were driving near Martin Luther King Blvd. and Cemetery Lane. Another vehicle pulled up to the victim’s vehicle. Someone in the other vehicle began shooting into the victim’s vehicle.

Gunshots hit two, including Canyra Osborne, who later died from her injuries. A second female victim, age 21, was treated for what Police called “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.