Deadly accident involving 4-wheeler on Springhill Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has died after being involved in a wreck Tuesday afternoon while riding a 4-wheeler on Springhill Avenue, according to Mobile Police.

MPD says officers responded to a traffic accident with possible life-threatening injuries around 2 p.m. When they arrived, police were told that the victim was riding a 4-wheeler when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Michael Donald Avenue and Springhill Avenue. Police say the 4-wheeler hit a truck pulling a trailer.

Mobile Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

