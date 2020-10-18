Deadline to register to vote in Alabama is Oct. 19

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, file photo a poll worker displays “I Voted” stickers during the first day of early voting in Las Vegas. Democrats have kept Nevada in their column in every presidential election since 2004. But political strategists and organizers on the ground warn Nevada is still a swing state. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election is Monday, Oct. 19.

Eligible Alabamians can register to vote online at AlabamaVotes.gov, through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama”, or by visiting their county board of registrars office.

To submit an application to register to vote, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must live in the State of Alabama.

You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.

You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.

You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

Online registrations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m.and in-person registrations will be accepted until the close of business Monday, Oct. 19.

The Office of the Secretary of State will be available by phone to assist with any questions or concerns until 11:59 PM on Oct. 19. The office can be reached at 334-242-7200 and the Elections Division can be reached at 334-242-7210.

