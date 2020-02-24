Deadline to apply for absentee voting in Alabama Primary Election Feb. 27

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The deadline to apply for absentee ballots for the March 3, 2020, Primary Election in Mobile County is Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. Applications for absentee voting are available at the Absentee Election Manager’s office on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government St., Mobile, AL. Applications are also available on the Probate Court’s Internet website.

Alabama law prohibits multiple applications being mailed in the same envelope. Any qualified voter may submit an absentee ballot application by mail or in-person to the Absentee Election Manager’s Office for the following reasons:

• The voter is out of the county or state on election day.

• The voter has any physical illness or infirmity which prevents the voter from attending the polls.

• The voter works a shift that has at least 10 hours, which coincide with the hours the polls are open at the voter’s regular polling place.

• The voter is a student enrolled in school outside the county of personal residence.

• The voter is a member, a spouse or a dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces, or is similarly qualified to vote absentee according to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

• The voter has been appointed an election officer or named a poll watcher at a polling place other than the voter’s regular polling district.

• The voter will be out of the county on e1~ction day responding to a state of emergency as declared by this state or any other state, or by the federal government.

Completed ballot materials must be returned by the voter in person to the Absentee Election Manager at the Mobile Government Plaza no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2020, or, if mailed through the United States Postal Service, it must be postmarked no later than March 2, 2020, and received by the Absentee Ballot Manager by noon on Primary Election Day.

Emergency Medical/Business Emergency Applications

Any registered voter who requires emergency treatment of a licensed physician within five (5) days of an election may apply for a medical emergency absentee ballot, which must be returned no later than noon on Primary Election Day. These ballots may be returned by a person designated by the voter by noon on Primary Election Day, and the attending physician must describe and certify the circumstances creating the emergency. Registered voters whose names appear on the voters list may vote a business emergency ballot if they are required by an employer, under unforeseen circumstances, to be out of the county on an emergency business trip on election day. In such cases, the voter can apply and vote at the Absentee Election Manager’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. The voter must sign an affidavit acknowledging that they were not aware of the out-of-county business requirement prior to five (5) days before the election. For more information about voting an absentee ballot, contact Mrs. Aileen Barnett, Absentee Election Manager, at 574-6400.

Absentee ballot applications can be found here.

LATEST STORIES