MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Probate Court of Mobile, Ala. have announced that Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply in person for absentee ballots for the Alabama Statewide Primary Elections. Absentee ballots that are submitted by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager’s office by Tuesday, May 17.

Applications for absentee voting are available at the in the Absentee Election Manager’s Office located inside of the Mobile County Government Center Annex. Voters can also get an absentee ballot application through the Probate Court’s website.

In order to qualify to submit an absentee ballot, the voter:

is out of the country or state on election day

has any physical illness or infirmity which prevents the voter from attending the polls

works a shift that has at least 10 hours, which coincides with the hours the polls are open at the voter’s regular polling place

is a student enrolled in school outside the country of personal residence

is a member, a spouse or a dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces, or is similarly qualified to vote absentee according to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act

has been appointed an election officer or named a poll watcher at a polling place other than the voter’s regular polling place district.

will be out of the country on election day responding to a state of emergency as declared by this state or any other state, or by the federal government

Completed ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m. on May 23.